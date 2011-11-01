PARIS, Nov. 2 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 Futures index is down 2.32 percent by 0750 GMT.

AIR FRANCE

France cancelled around 15 percent of flights on Monday but claimed the upper hand in a dispute with striking cabin staff after two trade unions withdrew from the industrial action over reorganisation of staffing on certain routes.

BNP

SOCIETE GENERALE

CREDIT AGRICOLE

French Prime Minister Francois Fillon will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the country's banks in a follow-up to the plan European leaders agreed last week to combat the euro zone debt crisis.

