PARIS, Nov. 2 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 Futures index is down 2.32 percent by 0750 GMT.
AIR FRANCE
France cancelled around 15 percent of flights on Monday but
claimed the upper hand in a dispute with striking cabin staff
after two trade unions withdrew from the industrial action over
reorganisation of staffing on certain routes.
BNP
SOCIETE GENERALE
CREDIT AGRICOLE
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon will hold a meeting on
Wednesday with the country's banks in a follow-up to the plan
European leaders agreed last week to combat the euro zone debt
crisis.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................