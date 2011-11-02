PARIS Nov 2 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 FCEc1 futures were up 1.5 to 1.6 percent at 0703 GMT

EUROTUNNEL

The Channel tunnel operator has lodged a complaint with the French competition authority over a plan to buy assets of troubled ferry operator SeaFrance because it would be anticompetitive, French daily Le Figaro reports on Wednesday.

EADS

The aerospace and defence group is set to offer to waive any rights to damages from cuts to Eurofighter jet orders if some countries buy Talarion drones and sign maintenance deals, a German newspaper reported.

VIVENDI

Vivendi's Canal+ and Polish-listed broadcaster TVN SA will merge their pay-TV units in Poland and Canal+ will buy a stake in TVN under a "strategic partnership," TVN owner ITI said.

FRENCH BANKS

French Prime Minister Francois Fillon will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the country's banks in a follow-up to the plan European leaders agreed last week to combat the euro zone debt crisis.

ALSTOM , TECHNIP

French engineering group Alstom has been awarded an electrical power-plant contract in Iraq worth $550 million, France's ministry of trade said.

Oil services group Technip will also sign two agreements relating to Iraqi oil fields on Wednesday.

WERELDHAVE

The Dutch property investor may buy west London's Ealing Broadway mall, which is owned by Legal & General Property , for about 152.5 million pounds, two sources said.

