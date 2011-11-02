PARIS Nov 2 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 FCEc1 futures were up 1.5 to 1.6 percent at 0703
GMT
EUROTUNNEL
The Channel tunnel operator has lodged a complaint with the
French competition authority over a plan to buy assets of
troubled ferry operator SeaFrance because it would be
anticompetitive, French daily Le Figaro reports on Wednesday.
EADS
The aerospace and defence group is set to offer to waive any
rights to damages from cuts to Eurofighter jet orders if some
countries buy Talarion drones and sign maintenance deals, a
German newspaper reported.
VIVENDI
Vivendi's Canal+ and Polish-listed broadcaster TVN SA
will merge their pay-TV units in Poland and Canal+
will buy a stake in TVN under a "strategic partnership," TVN
owner ITI said.
FRENCH BANKS
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon will hold a meeting on
Wednesday with the country's banks in a follow-up to the plan
European leaders agreed last week to combat the euro zone debt
crisis.
ALSTOM , TECHNIP
French engineering group Alstom has been awarded an
electrical power-plant contract in Iraq worth $550 million,
France's ministry of trade said.
Oil services group Technip will also sign two agreements
relating to Iraqi oil fields on Wednesday.
WERELDHAVE
The Dutch property investor may buy west London's Ealing
Broadway mall, which is owned by Legal & General Property
, for about 152.5 million pounds, two sources said.
