PARIS Nov 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS

France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas reported a 72 percent slide in third-quarter earnings on Thursday after it booked a bigger-than-expected 2 billion-euro ($2.76 billion) charge on Greek debt and sold billions of euros' worth of government bonds.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker is closing a research and development site in Bridgewater, New Jersey, as part of a move to reorganize R&D operations, and will cut its U.S. cardiovascular and oncology sales force. For story click on

APERAM

The stainless steel maker forecast earnings in the final quarter would be similar to the depressed level of the third, when a seasonal dip in Europe combined with lower prices and losses on its holdings of nickel.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world's largest steelmaker posted third-quarter EBITDA of $2.4 billion versus Reuters poll consensus $2.49 billion.

It said EBITDA for the second half 2011 was expected to be above the comparable period of 2010 and steel shipments in the fourth quarter 2011 were expected to be lower than third quarter 2011 levels ,reflecting customers` "wait and see" approach.[

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)