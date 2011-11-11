PARIS Nov 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

The French media group is closing in on a $1.9 billion deal to buy EMI's recorded music business, which could be announced early next week, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the talks.

EDF

The state-controlled power company raised its target for nuclear power generation in France and stuck to its full-year financial goals as the French utility reported a 3.2 percent rise in nine-month sales.

LVMH

The world's biggest luxury group, has acquired Swiss watch dial maker ArteCad in the latest sign that watch makers are racing to acquire watch parts providers to secure supplies and meet strong demand.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Moody's Investors Services on Thursday cut the French telecoms equipment maker's debt rating by a notch, citing its burning through 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in cash so far this year.

TOTAL

The French oil and gas company has paid Chesapeake Energy Corp $471 million in cash to cover drilling costs, ending its obligation early under a joint venture, in exchange for a 9 percent discount.

TF1

France's biggest private broadcaster slightly lowered its full-year revenue forecast as advertising revenue fell at its flagship channel amid a weaker economy.

AXA, CNP ASSURANCES

The French insurers, along with Covea, are interested in buying parts of struggling peer Groupama, bankers advising European financial services companies said on Thursday.

