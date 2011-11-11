PARIS Nov 12 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
VIVENDI
The French media group is closing in on a $1.9 billion deal
to buy EMI's recorded music business, which could be announced
early next week, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing
people familiar with the talks.
EDF
The state-controlled power company raised its target for
nuclear power generation in France and stuck to its full-year
financial goals as the French utility reported a 3.2 percent
rise in nine-month sales.
LVMH
The world's biggest luxury group, has acquired Swiss watch
dial maker ArteCad in the latest sign that watch makers are
racing to acquire watch parts providers to secure supplies and
meet strong demand.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
Moody's Investors Services on Thursday cut the French
telecoms equipment maker's debt rating by a notch, citing its
burning through 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in cash so far
this year.
TOTAL
The French oil and gas company has paid Chesapeake Energy
Corp $471 million in cash to cover drilling costs,
ending its obligation early under a joint venture, in exchange
for a 9 percent discount.
TF1
France's biggest private broadcaster slightly lowered its
full-year revenue forecast as advertising revenue fell at its
flagship channel amid a weaker economy.
AXA, CNP ASSURANCES
The French insurers, along with Covea, are interested in
buying parts of struggling peer Groupama, bankers advising
European financial services companies said on Thursday.
