PARIS Nov 16 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are down 1 percent at 0716 GMT
VIVENDI / LAGARDERE
The French telecoms and entertainment group said the current
economic gloom was not hurting its business as it posted higher
adjusted profits for the first nine months, driven by growth in
Brazil and in video games.
Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy also told Le Figaro that
plans to buy the 20 percent stake held by media group Lagardere
in pay-TV unit Canal Plus were no longer on Vivendi's
agenda.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The bank's chief executive is not ruling out a recession in
France in 2012 and says the lender will have to cut "hundreds"
of jobs to beef up its balance sheet and restore investor
confidence, a trade-union memo obtained by Reuters showed.
Frederic Oudea, who met with trade unions on Tuesday to discuss
planned job cuts, also said there would be asset sales at the
bank's GIMS asset-gathering arm and its Specialised Financial
Services arm by mid-2012, according to the memo. [ID: WEA3361]
PHILIPS ELECTRONICS
The Dutch company's planned sale of its loss-making
television business to a joint venture with Hong Kong-listed TPV
Technology Ltd may be cancelled if the operations' performance
"materially" worsens, a Dutch newspaper said on Wednesday.
TOTAL
Kenyan oil marketer Total, part of French oil
major Total, posted a 67 percent plunge in nine-month pretax
profit after government price-capping squeezed margins, sales
costs rose and volumes slipped in a tough environment.
SANOFI
The French government will no longer reimburse the French
drugmaker's heart rhythm treatment Multaq, Le Figaro newspaper
reported citing a government publication on Tuesday. The
European regulator in September restricted Multaq for use in
Europe.
BOUYGUES
The French conglomerate slightly lifted its 2011 sales
target on Tuesday after reporting a forecast-beating
third-quarter net profit.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility on Tuesday said it would reassess its
nuclear strategy in Belgium between now and mid-2012 after
Belgian parties seeking to form a government agreed to raise a
tax imposed on the nuclear power industry.
SOITEC
the maker of semiconductor materials for the energy and
electronics industries reported an operating loss of 8.5 million
euros for the first half of its fiscal year 2011-12, due to
unfavourable forex effects and higher R&D spending. Revenue rose
18.4 percent to 162.6 million euros.
INTERPARFUMS
Interparfums said on Wednesday it eyed 2012 revenue of 400
milliin euros, up 8 percent from 2011, and using current
euro-dollar parity.
NUTRECO
The Dutch animal and fish feed producer said it would sell
part of its north European feed business, paving the way for
acquisitions in emerging markets where it expects rising incomes
to drive demand for meat, fish and dairy produce.
UCB
The Belgian pharmaceutical group said it had entered
partnerships with two U.S. based companies to carry out all new
clinical trials in a move designed to cut costs and help its
push into new markets.
RESILUX
The Belgian plastic drinks container maker retains its 2011
outlook despite seeing challenges for the rest of the year.
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN
The Belgian holding company still expects results to grow
slightly in 2011 and said that that dredger DEME, in which
Ackermans has a 50 pct stake, confirmed its 2011 results would
remain below 2010 while the outlook for 2012-2013 is
favourable.
AGFA
The Belgian imaging technology company said its
third-quarter net loss had widened to 37 million euros. Sales
were at 719 million euros and recurring EBIT was 10 million
euros. The figures compared with Reuters consensus for a net
loss of 25.6 million, sales of 726 million and EBIT of 10.4
million.
FRENCH ECONOMIC GROWTH
Finance Minister Francois Baroin said that France was headed
for a slowdown not a recession and that the government was doing
everything to preserve the country's AAA credit rating. He said
the government's 2012 budget plans would allow it to cope with a
slowdown next year without resorting to further austerity
measures, even if growth came in at 0.5 percent -- half the
government forecast.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................
(Reporting by Elena Berton)