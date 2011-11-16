PARIS Nov 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are down 1 percent at 0716 GMT

VIVENDI / LAGARDERE

The French telecoms and entertainment group said the current economic gloom was not hurting its business as it posted higher adjusted profits for the first nine months, driven by growth in Brazil and in video games.

Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy also told Le Figaro that plans to buy the 20 percent stake held by media group Lagardere in pay-TV unit Canal Plus were no longer on Vivendi's agenda.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The bank's chief executive is not ruling out a recession in France in 2012 and says the lender will have to cut "hundreds" of jobs to beef up its balance sheet and restore investor confidence, a trade-union memo obtained by Reuters showed. Frederic Oudea, who met with trade unions on Tuesday to discuss planned job cuts, also said there would be asset sales at the bank's GIMS asset-gathering arm and its Specialised Financial Services arm by mid-2012, according to the memo. [ID: WEA3361]

PHILIPS ELECTRONICS

The Dutch company's planned sale of its loss-making television business to a joint venture with Hong Kong-listed TPV Technology Ltd may be cancelled if the operations' performance "materially" worsens, a Dutch newspaper said on Wednesday.

TOTAL

Kenyan oil marketer Total, part of French oil major Total, posted a 67 percent plunge in nine-month pretax profit after government price-capping squeezed margins, sales costs rose and volumes slipped in a tough environment.

SANOFI

The French government will no longer reimburse the French drugmaker's heart rhythm treatment Multaq, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing a government publication on Tuesday. The European regulator in September restricted Multaq for use in Europe.

BOUYGUES

The French conglomerate slightly lifted its 2011 sales target on Tuesday after reporting a forecast-beating third-quarter net profit.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility on Tuesday said it would reassess its nuclear strategy in Belgium between now and mid-2012 after Belgian parties seeking to form a government agreed to raise a tax imposed on the nuclear power industry.

SOITEC

the maker of semiconductor materials for the energy and electronics industries reported an operating loss of 8.5 million euros for the first half of its fiscal year 2011-12, due to unfavourable forex effects and higher R&D spending. Revenue rose 18.4 percent to 162.6 million euros.

INTERPARFUMS

Interparfums said on Wednesday it eyed 2012 revenue of 400 milliin euros, up 8 percent from 2011, and using current euro-dollar parity.

NUTRECO

The Dutch animal and fish feed producer said it would sell part of its north European feed business, paving the way for acquisitions in emerging markets where it expects rising incomes to drive demand for meat, fish and dairy produce.

UCB

The Belgian pharmaceutical group said it had entered partnerships with two U.S. based companies to carry out all new clinical trials in a move designed to cut costs and help its push into new markets.

RESILUX

The Belgian plastic drinks container maker retains its 2011 outlook despite seeing challenges for the rest of the year.

ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN

The Belgian holding company still expects results to grow slightly in 2011 and said that that dredger DEME, in which Ackermans has a 50 pct stake, confirmed its 2011 results would remain below 2010 while the outlook for 2012-2013 is favourable.

AGFA

The Belgian imaging technology company said its third-quarter net loss had widened to 37 million euros. Sales were at 719 million euros and recurring EBIT was 10 million euros. The figures compared with Reuters consensus for a net loss of 25.6 million, sales of 726 million and EBIT of 10.4 million.

FRENCH ECONOMIC GROWTH

Finance Minister Francois Baroin said that France was headed for a slowdown not a recession and that the government was doing everything to preserve the country's AAA credit rating. He said the government's 2012 budget plans would allow it to cope with a slowdown next year without resorting to further austerity measures, even if growth came in at 0.5 percent -- half the government forecast.

