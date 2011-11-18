PARIS Nov 18 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
FRANCE TELECOM
Consolidation of the Portuguese telecoms market may happen
faster than expected if the state-owned bank decides to sell its
holdings as part of a countrywide push to raise cash, a France
Telecom executive said.
ATOS
CAPGEMINI
Top European IT services providers Atos and Capgemini said
they were optimistic on outlook with customers continuing to
invest despite macroeconomic worries in many European markets.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
The Franco-American telecom equipment maker has more than
enough cash to run its operations, its chief financial officer
reassured.
CARREFOUR
Pascal Duhamel, the head of Carrefour's property unit, has
left the retailer for a job at the Abu Dhabi Investment fund,
confirmed a company spokesman. His departure comes as
Carrefour's CEO is under pressure from its major shareholders to
turn around the group.
