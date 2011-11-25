PARIS Nov 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR

The struggling retailer's main shareholders Colony Capital and Groupe Arnault have resolved to get rid of CEO Lars Olofsson, and have identified a possible successor, according to a report in le Figaro newspaper without citing its sources.

AXA PRIVATE EQUITY

AXA Private Equity, a division of the French insurer that is being reviewed for a likely sale, is planning more deals in the secondary market and will invest similar amounts in 2012 compared with 2011, one of its executives said on Thursday.

SANOFI

Britain is to stop using GlaxoSmithKline's cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix from next September and will instead offer girls Merck & Co's rival product Gardasil.

ORCO

Revenue at the property developer fell to 117.4 million euros for the first nine months of the year from 213.7 million euros a year ago, the company said on Thursday.

FRANCE TELECOM

Germany's Deutsche Telekom may be forced to sell assets closer to home and take a knife to its cost base if its $39 billion deal to sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T collapses. This could be a catalyst for the sale of its stake in Britain's biggest mobile company Everything Everywhere, which it owns in partnership with France Telecom.

FONCIERE PARIS FRANCE

The property company Paris Hotels Roissy Vaugirard said on Thursday it would raise its takeover offer on rival Foncière Paris France (FPF) to 110 euros per share, after its first offer of 100 euros was rejected.

GROUPAMA

The French mutual insurer thinks initial offers it received this week for its GAN Assurances unit were too low and may slow the sale process, Les Echos newspaper reported.

ELIA

The Belgian power grid operator said Jacques Vandermeiren, vice-chairman of its management committee, would succeed Daniel Dobbeni as chief executive next year.

ESSILOR

The maker of corrective eye lenses will make its CEO Hubert Sagnières also the chairman of its board effectve January 2012, the company said.

