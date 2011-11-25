PARIS Nov 25 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CARREFOUR
The struggling retailer's main shareholders Colony Capital
and Groupe Arnault have resolved to get rid of CEO Lars
Olofsson, and have identified a possible successor, according to
a report in le Figaro newspaper without citing its sources.
AXA PRIVATE EQUITY
AXA Private Equity, a division of the French insurer that is
being reviewed for a likely sale, is planning more deals in the
secondary market and will invest similar amounts in 2012
compared with 2011, one of its executives said on Thursday.
SANOFI
Britain is to stop using GlaxoSmithKline's cervical
cancer vaccine Cervarix from next September and will instead
offer girls Merck & Co's rival product Gardasil.
ORCO
Revenue at the property developer fell to 117.4 million
euros for the first nine months of the year from 213.7 million
euros a year ago, the company said on Thursday.
FRANCE TELECOM
Germany's Deutsche Telekom may be forced to sell
assets closer to home and take a knife to its cost base if its
$39 billion deal to sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T collapses.
This could be a catalyst for the sale of its stake in Britain's
biggest mobile company Everything Everywhere, which it owns in
partnership with France Telecom.
FONCIERE PARIS FRANCE
The property company Paris Hotels Roissy Vaugirard said on
Thursday it would raise its takeover offer on rival Foncière
Paris France (FPF) to 110 euros per share, after its
first offer of 100 euros was rejected.
GROUPAMA
The French mutual insurer thinks initial offers it received
this week for its GAN Assurances unit were too low and may slow
the sale process, Les Echos newspaper reported.
ELIA
The Belgian power grid operator said Jacques Vandermeiren,
vice-chairman of its management committee, would succeed Daniel
Dobbeni as chief executive next year.
ESSILOR
The maker of corrective eye lenses will make its CEO Hubert
Sagnières also the chairman of its board effectve January 2012,
the company said.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................