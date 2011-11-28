PARIS Nov 28 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BNP PARIBAS
France's No. 1 bank is considering selling a private-equity
portfolio worth more than $700 million, the Financial Times
reported.
TOTAL
The oil group plans to appeal against the withdrawal of a
permit to explore for shale gas in France, Chief Executive
Christophe de Margerie said, according to Le Figaro newspaper.
STMICROELECTRONICS
ST-Ericsson, a joint-venture of STMicroelectronics and
Ericsson announced on Monday the appointment of
Didier Lamouche as president and chief executive officer of the
company effective Dec. 1, 2011.
Lamouche, chief operating officer of STMicroelectronics,
has served on the board of ST-Ericsson since April 2011.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
A recovery plan by the airline to end its losses will have
two stages with the first part, to be implemented in January or
February, focused on savings to improve cash flows, newspaper La
Tribune said.
AREVA
French nuclear reactor maker Areva is in very advanced talks
on two wind power contracts in Germany, a spokeswoman for the
group said on Monday.
Les Echos newspaper reported earlier that Areva had won
contracts for 120 wind turbines with a potential value of 1.2
billion euros ($1.59 billion) in Germany.
ATOS ORIGIN
Atos Origin , Europe's largest information technology
services group, can grow in China and has not decided if it will
do so through joint ventures or acquisitions, its chief
executive said in a newspaper interview.
Thierry Breton told the Wall Street Journal that Atos would
not particularly suffer from slower government spending tied to
the debt crisis. He confirmed the group's 2011 outlook for a 6.2
percent operating margin and free cash flow of around 70 million
euros ($93 million).
AXA
The insurer confirmed the departure of Jean Sorasio,
investment head since January 2010, adding that his departure
was not linked to the group's investment performance.
BOUYGUES
A group led by Bouygues Construction, along with architect
Renzo Piano, has been chosen to build the future Paris law
courts.
RENAULT
The chief executive of carmakers Renault and
Nissan sees a tough year for the European car market in
2012 and is taking measures to protect the groups' brands from a
downturn, Carlos Ghosn told German magazine Automotive News
Europe.
BELGIUM
Standard & Poor's downgraded Belgium's credit rating to AA
from AA-plus, saying funding and market risk pressures are
raising the chances the country's financial sector will need
more support.
Belgium may have a government within days, the country's
chief negotiator in charge of forming a cabinet Elio Di Rupo
said on Sunday, after political parties clinched a deal on the
2012 budget under pressure from rising borrowing costs.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................