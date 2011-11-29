Below are company-related news and stories from French and
DASSAULT AVIATION
French industrialist Serge Dassault attacked a parliamentary
move to buy unmanned military planes from the United States,
saying it would cost jobs and stifle France's arms industry.
THALES
Thales is preparing to increase its stake in naval defence
group DCNS from 25 to 35 percent for roughly 260 million euros
by exercising an option, according to a report in la Tribune
newspaper.
REMY COINTREAU
French spirits groups Remy Cointreau saw a rise in
first-half operating profits thanks to strong demand for its
premium cognac in Asia, and predicted a "substantial" increase
in full-year earnings despite Europe's ongoing economic
woes.
EDENRED
French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred
reiterated its aim to grow issue volume --the face value of its
vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards -- by 6-14 percent
a year and to speed up the transition to digital
products.
FRENCH TELECOMS
The French telecommunications regulator may again decrease
the fees that operators must pay to former state-owned monopoly
France Telecom to rent copper lines to people's homes,
according to la Tribune newspaper without citing its sources.
Lowering such "unbundling" fees would reduce fees paid to
France Telecom by some 50 million euros a year, and save its
rivals Iliad and SFR some 20 million euros a year each, the
paper said.
FRANCE CREDIT RATING
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's could change the
outlook for France's triple-A rating to negative within the next
10 days, a French newspaper reported on Monday, citing several
sources. Such a move would signal a possible downgrade.
A spokesperson for S&P told Reuters on Tuesday that it would
not comment on rumours about its ratings.
BANKS CREDIT RATINGS
Ratings agency Moody's could downgrade the subordinated debt
of 87 banks across 15 European Union nations on concerns that
governments would be too cash-strapped to bail out holders of
riskier bank debt in times of stress.
COLRUYT
The Belgian discount supermarket chain on Monday kept its
outlook for its fiscal 2011/2012 year but added that it would be
"a challenge" as cautious consumers traded down.
BELGACOM
The Belgian telecoms group said it paid 20.22 million euros
for a Belgian 4G license
MOBISTAR
The Belgian mobile phone operator said it paid 20.02 million
euros for a Belgian 4G license.
