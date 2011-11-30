Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
EIFFAGE
The French construction group has dismissed two managers
over their alleged involvement in a prostitution ring linked to
former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale on Tuesday said its TCW Group unit, one of
the largest U.S. asset managers, is not for sale, rejecting a
published report to the contrary.
Separately, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A+/A-1' long and
short-term ratings on Societe Generale and its core subsidiaries
with a stable outlook
BNP PARIBAS
Following a review under Standard & Poor's revised bank
criteria, the rating agency affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and
short-term ratings on French bank BNP Paribas and its core
subsidiaries with a stable outlook.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Following a review of Credit Agricole under Standard &
Poor's revised bank crteria, the rating agency affirmed its
'A+/A-1' ratings on Credit Agricole SA (CASA) with a stable
outlook.
EADS
Boeing could be at a disadvantage to Airbus because
the bankruptcy of AMR Corp, the parent of American
Airlines, places up to $40 billion of jet orders at the mercy of
a U.S. bankruptcy court, lawyers and bankruptcy experts said.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................