Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EIFFAGE

The French construction group has dismissed two managers over their alleged involvement in a prostitution ring linked to former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale on Tuesday said its TCW Group unit, one of the largest U.S. asset managers, is not for sale, rejecting a published report to the contrary.

Separately, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A+/A-1' long and short-term ratings on Societe Generale and its core subsidiaries with a stable outlook

BNP PARIBAS

Following a review under Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria, the rating agency affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on French bank BNP Paribas and its core subsidiaries with a stable outlook.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Following a review of Credit Agricole under Standard & Poor's revised bank crteria, the rating agency affirmed its 'A+/A-1' ratings on Credit Agricole SA (CASA) with a stable outlook.

EADS

Boeing could be at a disadvantage to Airbus because the bankruptcy of AMR Corp, the parent of American Airlines, places up to $40 billion of jet orders at the mercy of a U.S. bankruptcy court, lawyers and bankruptcy experts said.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................