Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
AREVA
The nuclear reactor maker hopes to provide Poland with
technology for its first nuclear power plant and Paris could
support Warsaw in the European Union in return for any deal, the
company's top representative for Poland said.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT, LEGRAND
The utility is set to leave the CAC40 index and will be
replaced by the electrical equipment maker effective Dec.
19
EADS
The European Union said it had met a deadline for complying
with a WTO ruling against billions of euros of illegal subsidies
for aircraft maker Airbus and outlined its actions in a letter
to the United States and the World Trade Organization.
