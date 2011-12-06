PARIS, Dec 6 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 December futures down 0.8 pct at 0724 GMT

S&P ON FRANCE, FRENCH BANKS

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said there would not be a new round of austerity in France despite S&P's decision to place the country under negative watch and said the ratings agency had not taken into account a Franco-German plan to handle the crisis. He also said that France would not need to inject public money into its banks.

Baroin also said on Tuesday that France would have no problems raising debt in 2012.

VEOLIA

Veolia Environnement plans to sell its transport business as part of a plan to shed 5 billion euros ($6.73 billion) of assets in the next two years to reduce debt and increase its financial flexibility.

Veolia has sold four subsidiaries to LBO fund Latour Capital for an undisclosed sum, Latour Capital said in a statement. Together the units represent annual revenue of around 300 million euros for 2011.

SANOFI French drugmaker Sanofi said a late-stage study of its lixisenatide drug in combination with Lantus insulin showed a significant improvement in blood sugar levels and a beneficial effect on body weight in type 2 diabetes patients.

PPR

Redcats, the catalogue business of retail group PPR, plans to sell its ready-to-wear unit Somewhere, a Redcats spokesman told Le Figaro. Somewhere had 2010 sales of 35 million euros or 1 percent of Redcats sales.

EADS

The outgoing chairman of the European aerospace group, Bodo Uebber, proposed instituting a cap on voting rights, effectively a poison pill to protect the company from hostile bidders and preserve state influence. He told Handelsblatt newspaper that would be a "good defence mechanism".

CANAL+

Television channel Al-Jazeera has won the French broadcasting rights for four out of five available batches of Champions' League football matches, making further inroads against French pay-TV channel Canal+.

TOTAL

The French oil major has informed the Syrian authorities it will stop production in the country in accordance with European Union sanctions, a company spokesman said.

PHILIPS

The Dutch electronics group's healthcare unit expects to increase its share of the medical imaging market as hospitals replace older equipment in a slow but steady recovery in demand, the chief of the division said.

CELLECTIS

The French biotech company said it had signed an agreement with Novartis to license patented technology that allows new characteristics to be introduced into genomes.

INGENICO

The French payment services provider said its friendly takeover offer for smart-card-reader manufacturer Xiring had been successful, with a take-up rate worth 91.25 percent of voting rights.

