Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks on Dec. 7.
EDF, GDF Suez
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Tuesday said he
wanted gas prices to rise less than 5 percent in January as
talks continued with energy providers.
EDF /VEOLIA
EDF's board said on Tuesday it has been informed of the progress
of discussions between EDF and Veolia over the strengthening of
their industrial partnership within Dalkia, and has approved the
principle of continuing these negotiations.
This would notably mean increasing EDF's share in Dalkia to
50 percent. Dalkia will thus be joint owned by EDF and Veolia,
with operational governance will be assured by Veolia.
THALES
French defence electronics group Thales on Tuesday
said it had agreed to acquire Tampa Microwave, a privately held
company specialising in tactical satellite communications
terminals.
TOTAL
French oil group on Tuesday said it planned to buy GDF
Suez's stake in Elgin and Franklin North Sea oil fields off
Great Britain for an enterprise value of 590 million euros
($789.57 million).
L'OREAL
The abrupt and unexplained departure of the head of Yves
Saint Laurent Beaute, one of the most successful and
fastest-growing units of L'Oreal, has left analysts
scratching their heads after the French group confirmed the move
on Tuesday.
CARREFOUR
India's government has put on hold its decision to open the
country's $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
