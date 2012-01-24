PARIS Jan 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CREDIT AGRICOLE ; SOCIETE GENERALE, BNP PARIBAS

Rating agency Standard and Poor's cut Credit Agricole, BPCE and Societe Generale credit rating to A from A+. The rating for Caisse des depots et consignations was cut to AA+ from AAA. BNP Paribas was left unchanged.

SANOFI

Sanofi's unit Genzyme said on Tuesday it had won U.S. regulatory approval for its Framingham, U.S.-based plant that will produce Fabrazyme, aiming to get patients back on their required dosages of the rare disease drug worldwide this year.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The European chipmaker has warned that revenues in the current quarter will fall as its wireless venture with Ericsson struggles to make up for less business from key customer Nokia.

ROYAL DSM

The Dutch food and chemicals group late on Monday said it would set up a $250 million joint venture with ethanol producer POET LLC to make bioethanol from corn crop residue.

KPN

- The Dutch telecoms company expects its 2012 core profit to be 4.7 billion euros to 4.9 billion euros, down from 5.268 billion euros in 2011. It said the Dutch business is not meeting expectations and it scrapped its 2012 share buyback program.

- KPN and Telefonica have made mutual approaches to merge their businesses in Germany without so far agreeing any basis to pursue the idea, the head of Telefonica's O2 Germany said on Monday.

SBM OFFSHORE

The Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer said on Tuesday a dispute with a client would lead to "a significant additional adverse impact" on its 2011 results, and its chief financial officer was quitting in May.

