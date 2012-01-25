Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
PUBLICIS
General Motors said on Tuesday it had selected Carat,
part of British advertising group Aegis, to handle its
global media planning and buying, in a blow to incumbent
France's Publicis.
UCB
The Belgian drugmaker said the U.S. health regulator had
approved Keppra as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures
in infants and children of one month old and older with
epilepsy.
RENAULT
The French carmaker's Chief Executive Carlos Goshn
reiterated in interview with Le Figaro newspaper that car sales
in Europe could drop between 2 and 3 percent in volume in 2012,
while France faces a sales drop of 5 percent to 6 percent.
VINCI
Vinci, France's largest-listed construction and concessions
company, is still interested in bidding for German construction
firm Hochtief's airport business, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
ESSILOR
The world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses said it
was pursuing its expansion in China, signing two new partnership
agreements that will add about 22 million euros to revenues. In
addition, Essilor bought a majority holding in Reize, a key
player in Switzerland And with revenues of 11 million euros.
EADS
- Engineers inspecting Airbus A380 aircraft for further
wings cracks have found similar flaws on at least one aircraft,
industry sources said on Tuesday.
- Low-budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle is
ordering 372 planes from Boeing and Airbus, of
which 222 are on firm order worth 127 billion Norwegian crowns
($21.54 billion).
INTERPARFUMS
The French fragrance maker kept its 2012 sales target of 400
million euros, citing the highly uncertain economic environment,
after it reported a 30.3 percent rise in its fourth quarter
sales to 125.8 million euros. For 2011 sales rose to a record of
398 million euros, as investments in marketing and advertising
paid off for brands including Jimmy Choo and Burberry.
BANKS
Europe's biggest banks are unlikely to use the funding made
available through the European Central Bank's (ECB) three-year
lending facility to buy sovereign bonds because of concern about
their volatility, a Standard & Poor's bank analyst said on
Tuesday.
BIOMERIEUX
The French maker of diagnostic tests said on Tuesday
fourth-quarter sales rose 8.9 percent, helped by brisk business
in December.
MERSEN
Mersen, formerly Carbone Lorraine, expects a moderate
contraction in like-for-like sales in the first quarter of 2012
from the record levels achieved in 2011. It reiterated its 2011
operating margin target before non-recurring items of over 12
percent of sales.
DEXIA
Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it was keeping the 'A-'
long-term rating on Belgium-based Dexia Bank on CreditWatch
negative, until it has greater visibility about its exposures to
banks in the Dexia group.
