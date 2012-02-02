PARIS Feb 2 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
IPSEN
French pharmaceutical company Ipsen on Thursday said its
2011 results would be hit by significant impairment charges,
despite reporting a 14.6 percent fourth-quarter sales hike.
PLASTIC OMNIUM
Car parts maker Plastic Omnium said on Thursday it won a
contract from Audi to supply most of the
selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems the German carmaker
needs for its diesel vehicles, from 2015. The order for 500,000
SCR systems a year represents an estimated 500 million euros
over the vehicles' entire life, the statement said .
ARCELOR
An explosion at a steelworks in northern France has killed
one worker and injured a second, the site's owner ArcelorMittal
said.
ALTRAN
Technology consultancy Altran Technologies on Thursday
posted a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to 371 million
euros and said it was reasonably confident about 2012 despite a
uncertain macroeconomic climate.
UNILEVER
Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc/NV warned of a difficult
2012 on Thursday due to a tough economic outlook after broadly
matching 2011 sales forecasts after it hiked prices and saw
strong emerging market growth.
European food rivals report later this month with France's
Danone on Feb 15 and Swiss Nestle <NESN.VX. on Feb 16.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Europe's biggest listed property group predicted a return to
earnings growth this year, helped by rising income from renting
out its shopping malls and offices.
ALSTOM
The engineering group won a contract from the Land Transport
Authority of Singapore worth around 240 million euros to provide
new trains for two metro lines, along with a signalling upgrade
for both lines. Delivery is to start in 2015.
REXEL
The company said it bought Liteco, the largest independent
distributor of electrical supplies in the Canadian Maritimes
region.
