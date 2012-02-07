PARIS Feb 7 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are 0.1 percent at 0730 GMT.
LVMH
Shareholders linked to the Bulgari family said on
Monday they planned to sell a small part of their stake in the
French luxury goods company to finance certain taxes and other
costs.
ARCELORMITTAL
The world's largest steelmaker forecast an improvement of
first-half earnings after a 29 percent decline in
fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation to $1.71 billion.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The French carrier will cancel up to 30 percent of its
flights on Tuesday as a pilots' strike gains momentum in protest
at government proposals requiring workers to give two days'
notice before taking part in industrial action.
LAGARDERE
The French media group posted a 9.1 percent decline in
fourth-quarter revenue and reiterated its forecast of a 5-12
percent drop in full-year earnings before interest and tax for
the core media business, excluding currency effects.
APERAM
The stainless steelmaker forecast improved first-quarter
earnings, helped by a market rebound and cost-cutting drive.
