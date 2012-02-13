Below are company-related news and stories from French and
NEXANS
The French cablemaker said on Monday it would acquire U.S.
mining-and-energy-focused group AmerCable for $275 million in a
bid to boost growth.
FRANCE TELECOM
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology said on
Sunday it was in talks with France Telecom over a
potential change in ownership structure at Egyptian joint
venture Mobinil, hours after shares in both Orascom and Mobinil
were suspended.
AIRBUS
The planemaker's Chief Executive Tom Enders said that the
supply chain was near its limit, and the plane maker was
monitoring it closely.
"The supply chain is becoming limited. We are watching it
very closely," Enders said on Monday at an aviation conference
coinciding with the Singapore airshow.
TOTAL
The French oil major should not sign oil deals with the
Kurdistan region without Iraq's approval, Deputy Prime Minister
for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said on Sunday, warning Total
would bear the "full consequences" if it did.
EDF, AREVA
The French utility and the nuclear reactor maker Areva said
on Friday they had agreed a long-term natural uranium supply
deal covering more than 20,000 tons between 2014 and 2030.
DEXIA
The bailed out bank will sell control of its French
municipal finance arm to the French government and state banks
for 380 million euros ($501 million) as part of a deal aimed at
restoring the flow of credit to the country's towns and cities.
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest listed construction group, reported a
4.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and said its
year-end order book was up 25 percent on the previous year.
AREVA
The French nuclear reactor maker's internal investigation
into a disastrous uranium mining deal will point to weak
governance at the state-controlled company, newspaper Journal de
Dimanche reported on Sunday, citing a source close to Areva.
DASSAULT AVIATION
India's Reliance Industries and the French maker
of the Rafale fighter jet have signed a pact for partnering in
the defence and homeland security sector in Asia's third-largest
economy, a spokesman for the Indian conglomerate said on Sunday.
Brazil is "very likely" to choose France's Rafale fighter
jet to refurbish its air force, government sources say.
President Dilma Rousseff and her top advisers believe that
the French plane maker's bid to sell at least 36 Rafales offers
the best terms among the three finalists, the sources told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
