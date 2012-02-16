Below are company-related news and stories from French and
FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
President Nicolas Sarkozy declared his candidacy for a
second term on Wednesday, seeking to overturn a wide opinion
poll deficit with promises to get the unemployed back to work
and to listen more to French voters by calling referendums on
reforms.
BANKS
Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of
17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another
sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is
spreading throughout the global financial system. Among the
banks that might be downgraded by two notches are BNP Paribas
and Credit Agricole.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's second-biggest listed bank, said on Thursday
quarterly profit slumped by a worse-than-expected 88.6 percent,
hit by toxic assets at its investment bank and further
writedowns on its Greek sovereign debt.
SocGen's CEO Frederic Oudea told CNBC on Thursday he was
"prudent" overall on the outlook for 2012 despite a good start
to the year for capital markets.
AXA
Europe's second-biggest insurer said on Thursday that its
full-year net income rose 49 percent on a comparable basis as
one-off gains from asset sales outweighed writedowns on
sovereign Greek debt holdings.
PPR
French luxury and retail group posted a 17 percent rise in
full-year recurring operating income on Thursday, helped by
buoyant luxury sales that compensated in part for weakness at
its Fnac retail arm.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The airport operator said on Wednesday that January traffic
rose 3.1 percent compared with the same month last year to 6.4
million passengers.
GDF SUEZ,
A consortium consisting of GRTGas, which is a subsidiary of
the French utility, and the insurer has been shortlisted in the
3 billion euro auction to buy German utility E.ON 's
gas distribution network, banking sources said on Wednesday.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
PSA's car venture in south China might have to postpone its
plan to sell imported Citroen DS models as it has been unable to
find any dealers, the Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday.
UBISOFT
The videogame publisher said third-quarter sales rose 8.8
percent to 652 million euros, helped by strong sales of
Assassin's Creed Revelations and online gaming, and forecast
"sustained growth" in online and digital revenue in fiscal
2012-13.
