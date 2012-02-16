Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

President Nicolas Sarkozy declared his candidacy for a second term on Wednesday, seeking to overturn a wide opinion poll deficit with promises to get the unemployed back to work and to listen more to French voters by calling referendums on reforms.

BANKS

Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global financial system. Among the banks that might be downgraded by two notches are BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's second-biggest listed bank, said on Thursday quarterly profit slumped by a worse-than-expected 88.6 percent, hit by toxic assets at its investment bank and further writedowns on its Greek sovereign debt.

SocGen's CEO Frederic Oudea told CNBC on Thursday he was "prudent" overall on the outlook for 2012 despite a good start to the year for capital markets.

AXA

Europe's second-biggest insurer said on Thursday that its full-year net income rose 49 percent on a comparable basis as one-off gains from asset sales outweighed writedowns on sovereign Greek debt holdings.

PPR

French luxury and retail group posted a 17 percent rise in full-year recurring operating income on Thursday, helped by buoyant luxury sales that compensated in part for weakness at its Fnac retail arm.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The airport operator said on Wednesday that January traffic rose 3.1 percent compared with the same month last year to 6.4 million passengers.

GDF SUEZ,

A consortium consisting of GRTGas, which is a subsidiary of the French utility, and the insurer has been shortlisted in the 3 billion euro auction to buy German utility E.ON 's gas distribution network, banking sources said on Wednesday.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA's car venture in south China might have to postpone its plan to sell imported Citroen DS models as it has been unable to find any dealers, the Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday.

UBISOFT

The videogame publisher said third-quarter sales rose 8.8 percent to 652 million euros, helped by strong sales of Assassin's Creed Revelations and online gaming, and forecast "sustained growth" in online and digital revenue in fiscal 2012-13.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................