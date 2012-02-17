Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
LAFARGE
Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, on Friday reported a
28 percent slide in 2011 net profit, hit by write-offs, and said
it will continue to reduce its debt in 2012.
AIR LIQUIDE
Air Liquide, the world's top industrial gases group, said it
aimed to again grow net profit this year thanks to robust demand
in emerging countries after growth slowed in the fourth quarter
due to weaker demand from clients in the electronics and steel
sectors.
SAINT GOBAIN
The French building materials group cast a cautious outlook
for 2012 after it reported a hike in 2011 profits by passing
the rising cost of raw materials to customers.
EUTELSAT
Europe's biggest satellite operator posted higher revenues
and operating profit in first half of its fiscal year 2011-2012,
but net profit was dented by the costs of refinancing of a chunk
of its debt.
ALSTOM
France's national railroad SNCF said it would begin talks
with Alstom to order 40 new trains as part of a modernisation
programme, the SNCF head told les Echos in an interview. SNCF
already had options for such an order, which could be worth 1.2
billion euros.
TELENET
The Belgium telecom operator unveiled a rich shareholder
payout on Thursday after fourth-quarter earnings beat
expectations due to customers increasingly upgrading to digital
television.
CASINO
Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest
diversified retailer, beat earnings forecasts and boosted
profitability in the face of a broad consumer slowdown,
positioning the company to ramp up growth in the year ahead.
Grupo Pao de Acucar is controlled by a partnership between
Chairman Abilio Diniz and the French Casino Group, which has
tightened its grip on the retailer since a failed plan by Diniz
to merge with rival Carrefour.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................