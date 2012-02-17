Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LAFARGE Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, on Friday reported a 28 percent slide in 2011 net profit, hit by write-offs, and said it will continue to reduce its debt in 2012.

AIR LIQUIDE Air Liquide, the world's top industrial gases group, said it aimed to again grow net profit this year thanks to robust demand in emerging countries after growth slowed in the fourth quarter due to weaker demand from clients in the electronics and steel sectors.

SAINT GOBAIN

The French building materials group cast a cautious outlook for 2012 after it reported a hike in 2011 profits by passing the rising cost of raw materials to customers.

EUTELSAT

Europe's biggest satellite operator posted higher revenues and operating profit in first half of its fiscal year 2011-2012, but net profit was dented by the costs of refinancing of a chunk of its debt.

ALSTOM

France's national railroad SNCF said it would begin talks with Alstom to order 40 new trains as part of a modernisation programme, the SNCF head told les Echos in an interview. SNCF already had options for such an order, which could be worth 1.2 billion euros.

TELENET

The Belgium telecom operator unveiled a rich shareholder payout on Thursday after fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations due to customers increasingly upgrading to digital television.

CASINO

Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, beat earnings forecasts and boosted profitability in the face of a broad consumer slowdown, positioning the company to ramp up growth in the year ahead.

Grupo Pao de Acucar is controlled by a partnership between Chairman Abilio Diniz and the French Casino Group, which has tightened its grip on the retailer since a failed plan by Diniz to merge with rival Carrefour.

