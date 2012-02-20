PARIS Feb 20 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
VINCI
The French construction group said on Monday it had been
awarded a 400 million euros LNG storage tank deal in
Australia.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Europe's biggest chip maker, STMicroelectronics, said
on Monday it has appointed Mario Arlati as chief financial
officer to replace Carlo Ferro, who will focus on the turnaround
of the ST-Ericsson joint venture as its chief operating officer.
L'OREAL
The world's largest cosmetics maker will stop issuing stock
options to executives this year, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon
said in a newspaper interview, also pledging to hand back half
the stock options he received in 2010.
TECHNIP
Technip said on Monday it was awarded a lump sum contract by
Hess Corporation for the development of the Tubular Bells field,
in the Gulf of Mexico. Financial details were not disclosed.
.
BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE
The French government would take share in banks receiving
taxapayer-funded bailouts if the Socialists win power in
election in the coming months, senior party figure Segolene
Royal said.
TOTAL
Iran has stopped selling crude to British and French
companies, the country's oil ministry said, in retaliation for
fresh EU sanctions against the Islamic state. Total has already
stopped buying Iranian crude.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Henri Proglio, head of French state-controlled power giant
EDF, is seeking to oust the Antoine Frerot as chief executive of
the water group, Les Echos reported.
PERNOD RICARD
Standard & Poor's raised its price target for the drinks
maker's stock to 84 euros from 74 euros.
APRR
The motorway group said revenue should continue to grow this
year after rising 4.2 percent in 2011 as the number of cars on
its roads rises and tolls increase.
TNT EXPRESS
The Dutch delivery firm said its board of directors rejected
a 9 euro-per-share bid made by U.S-based peer UPS,
although discussions with UPS were ongoing.
