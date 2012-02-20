PARIS Feb 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VINCI

The French construction group said on Monday it had been awarded a 400 million euros LNG storage tank deal in Australia.

STMICROELECTRONICS Europe's biggest chip maker, STMicroelectronics, said on Monday it has appointed Mario Arlati as chief financial officer to replace Carlo Ferro, who will focus on the turnaround of the ST-Ericsson joint venture as its chief operating officer.

L'OREAL

The world's largest cosmetics maker will stop issuing stock options to executives this year, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said in a newspaper interview, also pledging to hand back half the stock options he received in 2010.

TECHNIP Technip said on Monday it was awarded a lump sum contract by Hess Corporation for the development of the Tubular Bells field, in the Gulf of Mexico. Financial details were not disclosed. .

BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE

The French government would take share in banks receiving taxapayer-funded bailouts if the Socialists win power in election in the coming months, senior party figure Segolene Royal said.

TOTAL

Iran has stopped selling crude to British and French companies, the country's oil ministry said, in retaliation for fresh EU sanctions against the Islamic state. Total has already stopped buying Iranian crude.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Henri Proglio, head of French state-controlled power giant EDF, is seeking to oust the Antoine Frerot as chief executive of the water group, Les Echos reported.

PERNOD RICARD

Standard & Poor's raised its price target for the drinks maker's stock to 84 euros from 74 euros.

APRR

The motorway group said revenue should continue to grow this year after rising 4.2 percent in 2011 as the number of cars on its roads rises and tolls increase.

TNT EXPRESS

The Dutch delivery firm said its board of directors rejected a 9 euro-per-share bid made by U.S-based peer UPS, although discussions with UPS were ongoing.

