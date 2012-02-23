Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
ATOS ORIGIN
The French IT services group said it expects to achieve a
strong increase in operating margin and free cash flow this year
as it posted a 25 percent rise in earnings for 2011.
NATIXIS
The French investment bank reported a 32 percent decline in
quarterly profits on Thursday as it became the latest lender to
grapple with weak capital markets and wrote down more of its
Greek sovereign debt exposure.
EDENRED
The French vouchers and prepaid cards group on Thursday
handed investors a bigger-than-expected dividend after robust
demand in Latin America boosted 2011 profits. The group said it
would aim for dividend payout ratio of at least 80 percent in
coming years.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly
net loss of 3.07 billion euros ($4.06 billion) on Thursday, hit
by the cost of shrinking its balance sheet and the Greek debt
crisis.
TOTAL
Units of French energy group have agreed to pay $15 million
to settle U.S. allegations that they underpaid royalties on
natural gas from federal and Indian leases, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Wednesday.
GDF SUEZ < GSZ.PA >
There was revived talk that the French utility will soon bid
about £4 a share for International Power for the
outstanding 30pc of the equity it does not own, according to the
Daily Mail market report.
DEXIA
Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia DEXI.BR reported a 2011
net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.4 billion), hit by its
break-up and exposure to Greek debt and other toxic assets such
as U.S. mortgage-backed securities.
CASINO
The French retailer launched a public broadside on Wednesday
against Galeries Lafayette, accusing the retailer of taking
their joint venture, Monoprix, "hostage" after talks over a
possible buyout of the unit hit a brick wall.
SAFRAN
Defiant growth in civil aviation despite fears of recession
and demand for security systems in developing countries pushed
core profits at Safran up 35 percent in 2011, as the French
group predicted further sharp growth in 2012.
LATECOERE
The French aerospace group wants to set up an industrial
division in the United States where it is earning an increasing
part of its revenues, Chief Executive Francois Bertrand told Le
Figaro in its Thursday edition. He denied speculation that the
group planned to close two cable factories in Tunesia.
ABLYNX
The Belgian biotech firm expects to burn less cash in 2012 than
in 2011 and said that more of its experimental drugs could enter
clinical trials.
EU GROWTH
The European Commission is expected to revise downwards its
growth forecast for the euro zone this year, predicting that
both Italy and the whole bloc will post an output contraction,
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The Commission will cut
its gross economic product forecasts for 2012 to a contraction
of 0.3 percent against expectations of 0.5 percent growth in its
autumn forecasts, the paper said, citing a draft document.
