Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ATOS ORIGIN

The French IT services group said it expects to achieve a strong increase in operating margin and free cash flow this year as it posted a 25 percent rise in earnings for 2011.

NATIXIS

The French investment bank reported a 32 percent decline in quarterly profits on Thursday as it became the latest lender to grapple with weak capital markets and wrote down more of its Greek sovereign debt exposure.

EDENRED

The French vouchers and prepaid cards group on Thursday handed investors a bigger-than-expected dividend after robust demand in Latin America boosted 2011 profits. The group said it would aim for dividend payout ratio of at least 80 percent in coming years.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss of 3.07 billion euros ($4.06 billion) on Thursday, hit by the cost of shrinking its balance sheet and the Greek debt crisis.

TOTAL

Units of French energy group have agreed to pay $15 million to settle U.S. allegations that they underpaid royalties on natural gas from federal and Indian leases, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

GDF SUEZ < GSZ.PA >

There was revived talk that the French utility will soon bid about £4 a share for International Power for the outstanding 30pc of the equity it does not own, according to the Daily Mail market report.

DEXIA

Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia DEXI.BR reported a 2011 net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.4 billion), hit by its break-up and exposure to Greek debt and other toxic assets such as U.S. mortgage-backed securities.

CASINO

The French retailer launched a public broadside on Wednesday against Galeries Lafayette, accusing the retailer of taking their joint venture, Monoprix, "hostage" after talks over a possible buyout of the unit hit a brick wall.

SAFRAN

Defiant growth in civil aviation despite fears of recession and demand for security systems in developing countries pushed core profits at Safran up 35 percent in 2011, as the French group predicted further sharp growth in 2012.

LATECOERE

The French aerospace group wants to set up an industrial division in the United States where it is earning an increasing part of its revenues, Chief Executive Francois Bertrand told Le Figaro in its Thursday edition. He denied speculation that the group planned to close two cable factories in Tunesia.

ABLYNX The Belgian biotech firm expects to burn less cash in 2012 than in 2011 and said that more of its experimental drugs could enter clinical trials.

EU GROWTH

The European Commission is expected to revise downwards its growth forecast for the euro zone this year, predicting that both Italy and the whole bloc will post an output contraction, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The Commission will cut its gross economic product forecasts for 2012 to a contraction of 0.3 percent against expectations of 0.5 percent growth in its autumn forecasts, the paper said, citing a draft document.

