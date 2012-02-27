Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
HERMES
The luxury group has lost a lawsuit against China's
Trademark Appeal Board over the board's refusal to cancel a
trademark that bears similarities to Hermes' Chinese name, the
Shanghai Daily reported on Monday.
FRANCE TELECOM
The telecom company's mobile unit Orange will launch a
smartphone in France and the United Kingdom this summer designed
by Intel and using its newest processor.
CASINO
A dispute between retailer and Galeries Lafayette over
control of their Monoprix venture heated up on Saturday as
Casino said it was not interested in selling its 50 percent
stake, which it viewed as a strategic asset.
EDF
Italy's market regulator Consob said it did not have all the
necessary information to reach a conclusion on the utility's
mandatory bid price for Edison's minority shareholders and will
continue to investigate.
