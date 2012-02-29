Paris Feb 29 - Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French automaker must respond quickly to reports of a
planned capital increase and tie-up with General Motors that
sent its shares yo-yoing, France's AMF market watchdog said.
BOUYGUES
The French conglomerate on Tuesday pledged to cut costs at
its telecoms business to help offset an expected 10 percent
sales slide at the unit in 2012 due in part to the arrival of
fresh competition in France.
ILIAD
The new French mobile phone entrant is meeting its coverage
commitments, the head of the country's telecoms regulator said
on Tuesday, rebutting accusations by some rivals of the low-cost
upstart.
