Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
BNP PARIBAS
France's biggest listed bank said on Thursday it was only a
"witness" in a French magistrate's inquiry into convicted
fraudster Bernard Madoff's $65 billion Ponzi scheme, after a
website reported it faced being put under investigation for
potentially fraudulent behaviour.
AREVA
The French nuclear reactor builder reported a net group loss
of 2.4 billion euros ($3.20 billion) on Thursday, hit by a
well-flagged charge to cover project delays and cancelled orders
in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
PEUGEOT
The Peugeot family is to hold around 40 percent of voting
rights and 25 percent of capital in PSA Peugeot Citroen as part
of a new partnership with U.S. carmaker General Motors,
Thierry Peugeot has told French newspaper Les Echos.
EADS
The company said it is working with the U.S. government to
drum up more orders for the successful Light Utility Helicopter
it is building for the U.S. Army, and could see initial foreign
orders for the new aircraft in about a year.
