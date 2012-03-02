Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS

France's biggest listed bank said on Thursday it was only a "witness" in a French magistrate's inquiry into convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff's $65 billion Ponzi scheme, after a website reported it faced being put under investigation for potentially fraudulent behaviour.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor builder reported a net group loss of 2.4 billion euros ($3.20 billion) on Thursday, hit by a well-flagged charge to cover project delays and cancelled orders in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

PEUGEOT

The Peugeot family is to hold around 40 percent of voting rights and 25 percent of capital in PSA Peugeot Citroen as part of a new partnership with U.S. carmaker General Motors, Thierry Peugeot has told French newspaper Les Echos.

EADS

The company said it is working with the U.S. government to drum up more orders for the successful Light Utility Helicopter it is building for the U.S. Army, and could see initial foreign orders for the new aircraft in about a year.

