Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
LVMH
Raymond Limited says clarifies there is no
proposal from the French luxury goods group's arm to put 7.5
billion rupees in company.
EADS
The European aerospace group was considering doing without
part of a development loan for its Airbus unit worth 500 million
euros ($660.3 million) from the German government as a dispute
escalates regarding the group moving operations from Germany, a
paper reported.
L'OREAL
The French cosmetics giant said it had nominated Nestle
Chief Executive Paul Bulcke to its board.
