PARIS, March 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures were up 0.43 percent at 0710 GMT

CARREFOUR

Europe's biggest retailer slashed its dividend and capital spending on Thursday in anticipation of another tough year after 2011 profits slumped as cash-strapped shoppers cut back on spending.

BNP PARIBAS, KLEPIERRE

Simon Property said on Thursday that it has acquired the French bank's 28.7 percent stake in the mall owner for around 1.5 billion euros.

PUBLICIS

The company said it had acquired King Harvets and Luminous, accelerating its expansion in China and Singapore.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising specialist said it would pay a dividend of 0.44 euros per share for 2011, resuming payouts after three years in which they were suspended to cope with the global downturn.

TECHNIP

The oil services company said it has been awarded an engineering contract for the Luva offshore field development in Norway.

ARKEMA

The chemicals group said it has upgraded its long-term targets and aims to achieve sales of 8 billion euros and an EBITDA of euros 1.25 billion in five years' time.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline swung to a full-year loss, scrapped its dividend for 2011 and opted not to give a profit forecast for this year because of uncertainty over the soaring cost of fuel.

GEMALTO

The company said 2011 profit from operations rose 15 percent to 239 million euros and that it was confident it would achieve its target of 300 million euros profit from operations in 2013.

EADS

The head of Qatar Airways, usually one of the aircraft industry's fiercest critics, expressed confidence that Airbus and Boeing would resolve a series of high-profile glitches but warned against further production delays.

The company on Thursday predicted a significant improvement in operating profit in 2012 as it posted better-than-expected 2011 earnings on the back of an improved commercial performance at Airbus and progress in bringing costs under control on its A380 superjumbo.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said it had appointed Jean-François Mazaud at the helm of its private banking business in a management reshuffle.

ILIAD

The new French mobile phone operator continues to meet its coverage commitments, France's telecom regulator ARCEP said, citing an interim report by the National Frequencies Agency.

The company said on Thursday that it is proposing a 2011 dividend of 0.37 euros per share compared with 0.40 euros a year earlier.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................