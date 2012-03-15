Below are company-related news and stories from French and
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER
The Dutch dredging and maritime services company said on
Thursday it expected another fall in profit this year as clients
hold off on investment decisions, putting pressure on margins
and equipment use.
FRANCE TELECOM
The French telecoms group is considering a possible sale of
the struggling fixed-line part of its Polish unit TPSA
to focus on the mobile business, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed
sources as saying on Thursday.
AXA, AEGON
France's Axa, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and Dutch Aegon are
interested in buying Finans Emeklilik, the insurance unit of the
Turkish lender Finansbank owned by National Bank of
Greece, two sources close to the process told Reuters.
ARCHOS
France's Archos expects to increase sales by more than half
this year, driven by the launch of new entry-level tablet
computers as it takes on the dominance of Apple's iPad,
its founder and chief executive told Reuters.
ZODIAC
France's Zodiac Aerospace on Wednesday confirmed its sales
growth forecast for the full fiscal year 2011-2012 after sales
rose 19.6 percent in the first half.
PERNOD RICARD, GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
Belgian holding company GBL said on Wednesday it was selling
up to 6.2 million shares or 2.3 percent of the capital of the
French spirits group.
KLEPIERRE
Klepierre said on Wednesday supervisory board Chairman
Michel Clair had resigned. He will be replaced by David Simon.
The move follows the sale by French bank BNP Paribas
of a 28.7 percent stake in Klepierre to Simon Property Group.
BOUYGUES
The French construction and telecoms group has lost the
libel case it launched late last year against satirical
newspaper Le Canard Enchaine, according to court documents
released on Wednesday.
