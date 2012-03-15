Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER

The Dutch dredging and maritime services company said on Thursday it expected another fall in profit this year as clients hold off on investment decisions, putting pressure on margins and equipment use.

FRANCE TELECOM

The French telecoms group is considering a possible sale of the struggling fixed-line part of its Polish unit TPSA to focus on the mobile business, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying on Thursday.

AXA, AEGON

France's Axa, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and Dutch Aegon are interested in buying Finans Emeklilik, the insurance unit of the Turkish lender Finansbank owned by National Bank of Greece, two sources close to the process told Reuters.

ARCHOS

France's Archos expects to increase sales by more than half this year, driven by the launch of new entry-level tablet computers as it takes on the dominance of Apple's iPad, its founder and chief executive told Reuters.

ZODIAC

France's Zodiac Aerospace on Wednesday confirmed its sales growth forecast for the full fiscal year 2011-2012 after sales rose 19.6 percent in the first half.

PERNOD RICARD, GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT

Belgian holding company GBL said on Wednesday it was selling up to 6.2 million shares or 2.3 percent of the capital of the French spirits group.

KLEPIERRE

Klepierre said on Wednesday supervisory board Chairman Michel Clair had resigned. He will be replaced by David Simon. The move follows the sale by French bank BNP Paribas of a 28.7 percent stake in Klepierre to Simon Property Group.

BOUYGUES

The French construction and telecoms group has lost the libel case it launched late last year against satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine, according to court documents released on Wednesday.

