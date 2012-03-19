PARIS, March 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Private equity group Blackstone is set to take control of 100 million euros worth of commercial property loans owned by Societe Generale, the Financial Times said on Monday.

The deal is likely to close within weeks,the paper said, citing people involved in the talks.

DASSAULT AVIATION

India aims to wrap up within six months exclusive talks over the purchase of 126 French Rafale fighter jets, Eric Trappier, Executive Vice-President, International, at Dassault Aviation told French daily Les Echos.

CAPGEMINI Capgemini UK has wona three-year outsourcing IT deal from Rolls Royce. The contract, whose financial terms were not disclosed, has an option to extend to five years.

TNT EXPRESS

United Parcel Service (UPS) has agreed to pay 5.1 billion euros to buy its Dutch rival, with the deal set to be announced on Monday, two people familiar with the talks said.

TOTAL

Chinese authorities have not taken a new stake in the French oil major, a source from the oil and gas company said, denying a report in the online edition of The Wall Street Journal.

Rising oil and gas output at Total could begin to erase its discount against its energy peers and lift its U.S.-listed American depository receipts to the mid $60-range, financial newsweekly Barron's reported.

Total's deal to buy a bigger stake in its $34 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia from partner Inpex Corp may be delayed and will only close before the year-end, its chief executive said.

EADS

Airbus will need years to get past problems with wing cracks on its flagship A380 passenger jet, the executive vice president of programmes at Airbus told German magazine Der Spiegel.

Eurocopter, the world's largest maker of helicopters for civilian use, plans to expand its production in Germany, German weekly magazine Wirtschafts Woche reported, citing Chief Executive Lutz Bertling.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The French airport operator said February traffic rose 3 percent compared with the same month last year to 6 million passengers.

AREVA, ERAMET

The French nuclear group and France's FSI investment fund said they signed an agreement for the sale of Areva's 26 percent stake in Eramet to the FSI.

POWEO

The electricity and gas supplier said it estimated at 5 million euros the maximum potential impact from the decision by Austrian utility Verbund's Poweo Pont-sur-Sambre Production (PPSSP) unit to be placed under a safeguard procedure.

