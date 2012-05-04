PARIS May 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 0.16 percent at 0641 GMT

BNP PARIBAS

France's No. 1 listed bank said it had almost wrapped up its plan to sell assets and cut debt to strengthen financial firepower after its first-quarter profits were boosted by the sale of shares in Klepierre.

SAINT GOBAIN

The French building materials group reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales driven by price hikes and a strong U.S. residential construction market, confirming its 2012 outlook.

ALSTOM

The power and transport engineering company forecast a gradual improvement in its operating margin and more than 5 percent annual sales growth over the next three years as orders are expected to remain "sound".

LAFARGE

The world's largest cement maker said it expected higher pricing for 2012 after sales and operating profits rose in the first quarter, lifted by price increases for customers and stronger cement volumes in emerging markets.

LEGRAND

France's electrical fittings and switches maker confirmed its full-year targets on Friday after posting flat sales as demand in new economies helped offset lower growth in mature markets.

CASINO

The French retail chain said it made a cash gain of 138 million euros from selling a 9.8 percent chunk of its holding in real-estate unit Mercialys as it seeks to cut debt and boost financial flexibility.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

The French utility said it making progress in its plans to sell assets as part of an overhaul, continuing exclusive talks to sell its transport business and announcing indicative offers for its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste activities.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The carrier unveiled a wider first-quarter operating loss on Friday as increased passenger traffic failed to compensate for weak international trade and record fuel costs.

EDF

The French electricity giant intends to offer 0.89 euros per share to buy out Edison's Italian investors, Italian market regulator Consob said, according to a Consob letter published by Italian northern utility A2A.

LVMH

The French luxury goods company suffered a setback in its attempts to stamp out counterfeit trading on eBay, as a French court partially overturned a previous ruling against the online auctioneer.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

French orders for Peugeot's 208 small car beat targets by 15 percent in the first month since launch, the French automaker said.

AKZONOBEL

Ton Büchner, who took over as chief executive of AkzoNobel NV last month, told Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad he would present his plans for the world's largest paints maker in October.

FRENCH ELECTION

For latest news on French presidential race

