BNP PARIBAS
France's No. 1 listed bank said it had almost wrapped up its
plan to sell assets and cut debt to strengthen financial
firepower after its first-quarter profits were boosted by the
sale of shares in Klepierre.
SAINT GOBAIN
The French building materials group reported a
bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales driven by
price hikes and a strong U.S. residential construction market,
confirming its 2012 outlook.
ALSTOM
The power and transport engineering company forecast a
gradual improvement in its operating margin and more than 5
percent annual sales growth over the next three years as orders
are expected to remain "sound".
LAFARGE
The world's largest cement maker said it expected higher
pricing for 2012 after sales and operating profits rose in the
first quarter, lifted by price increases for customers and
stronger cement volumes in emerging markets.
LEGRAND
France's electrical fittings and switches maker confirmed
its full-year targets on Friday after posting flat sales as
demand in new economies helped offset lower growth in mature
markets.
CASINO
The French retail chain said it made a cash gain of 138
million euros from selling a 9.8 percent chunk of its holding in
real-estate unit Mercialys as it seeks to cut debt and
boost financial flexibility.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
The French utility said it making progress in its plans to
sell assets as part of an overhaul, continuing exclusive talks
to sell its transport business and announcing indicative offers
for its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste activities.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The carrier unveiled a wider first-quarter operating loss on
Friday as increased passenger traffic failed to compensate for
weak international trade and record fuel costs.
EDF
The French electricity giant intends to offer 0.89 euros per
share to buy out Edison's Italian investors, Italian market
regulator Consob said, according to a Consob letter published by
Italian northern utility A2A.
LVMH
The French luxury goods company suffered a setback in its
attempts to stamp out counterfeit trading on eBay, as a
French court partially overturned a previous ruling against the
online auctioneer.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
French orders for Peugeot's 208 small car beat targets by 15
percent in the first month since launch, the French automaker
said.
AKZONOBEL
Ton Büchner, who took over as chief executive of AkzoNobel
NV last month, told Dutch newspaper Het Financieele
Dagblad he would present his plans for the world's largest
paints maker in October.
