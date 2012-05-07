Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CSM

Dutch food ingredients company CSM has put its bakery supplies unit up for sale to focus on more profitable bio-ingredients used in a range of goods from salad dressings and household detergents to icings and cake fillings.

LAGARDERE

French media group Lagardere said it launching an offer to acquire online shopping guide LeGuide.com for 24 euros a share. The offer is valued at around 84 million euros, according to ThomsonReuters data.

EURODISNEY

Euro Disney announced on Monday a net loss 120.9 million euros in the first half 2011-2012 (October-March) resulting in a EBITDA margin of 0.3 percent. The company partly attributed the loss to costs associated with the resorts 20th birthday celebrations.

The media-to-aerospace conglomerate said on Friday that Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had been appointed to the board of its sports and entertainment arm, representing the interests of Qatar, which is now the French company's largest shareholder.

CARREFOUR

The French hypermarket chain saw its market share in France slide to a new all-time low from March 19 until April 15, retail magazine LSA said on its web site, citing data from market research firm Kantar. Carrefour's market share dropped to 21 percent from 22.7 percent in the year-ago period, the site reported.

FRENCH ELECTION

Socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in France's presidential election on Sunday in a swing to the left at the heart of Europe that could start a pushback against German-led austerity.

