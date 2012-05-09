PARIS May 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 May futures up 0.50 percent at 0812 GMT

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France KLM said on Wednesday that passenger traffic rose 2.8 percent in April.

DEXIA Bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia suffered a 431 million euro ($560.1 million) loss in the first quarter largely because of fees to cover state guarantees of its borrowings and writedowns.

EADS Louis Gallois, chief executive of aerospace group EADS, may join the board of the FSI as a first step towards a broader reshuffle at the French sovereign investment fund, daily Les Echos reported, without citing sources.

SOCIETE GENERALE

A lawsuit challenging MBIA Inc's 2009 restructuring now has just two plaintiffs remaining among the original 18 banks and financial companies that sued, after France's Natixis SA dropped out.

Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale are the only plaintiffs remaining in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial on May 14.

CASINO

Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, expects slower sales growth this year but is increasing its pace of new store openings in anticipation of a recovery of consumer demand by the end of the year.

French retailer Casino is planning to become the sole controlling shareholder of GPA in June.

