Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
VEOLIA <
Germany's Rethmann, a family-owned group that specialises in water management, energy and logistics, is interested in acquiring the French company's transport business, French daily Le Figaro reports citing unnamed sources.
RENAULT
Nissan Motor Co, in which the French auto maker has a 43.4 stake, posted a one-third jump in quarterly profit and predicted a 28 percent rise in the year ahead driven by brisk sales momentum in emerging markets.
DANONE
Yakult Honsha Co on Friday said it does not want the French food company to up its stake in the Japanese group, best known for its fermented lactic drinks. Danone, the largest share holder in Yakult, with a 20 percent hold, has been in talks to increase its stake, according to media reports. [ID: nL4E8GB3KW]
GDF SUEZ
A consortium led by the French utility has made a firm offer to buy E.ON's gas pipeline network, which Germany's No. 1 utility has put up for sale, French daily Les Echos reported, citing unnamed sources.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank reported a steeper-than-expected 75 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday as it took 940 million euros ($1.22 billion) in Greece-related write-downs, the latest blow from its ill-fated Emporiki acquisition.
AXA
Europe's No. 2 insurer reported a 0.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 28.1 billion euros ($36.4 billion) on Friday as strength in casualty insurance offset falling asset-management fees and scant life-insurance growth.
VALLOUREC
The French maker of seamless steel tubes cut its sales outlook for 2012 as demand from markets outside the oil and gas sector shrunk and as new sites in Brazil and the United States took more time to become operational.
EDF
The French state-controlled power group reported a 6.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, after bitterly cold temperatures boosted electricity demand and prices.
THALES
The French defence electronics company reported first-quarter revenue up 7 percent, helped by the inclusion of part of the sales of naval shipbuilder DCNS in its results even as demand slipped in core defence and security markets.
PEUGEOT
General Motors GM.N plans to build mid-sized cars for PSA Peugeot Citroen, while the French automaker will assemble a compact model for GM's Opel brand as part of their new alliance, according to press reports on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
