Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 1.04 percent at 0638 GMT

TOTAL

The French oil company is looking for oil and unconventional gas projects in Australia in which it could take a role as operator, its chief executive said.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility has sold a 40-percent stake in Bahrain's Al Hidd power and water plant to Malaysia's largest independent power producer, Malakoff, to meet a regulatory requirement following GDF's acquisition of International Power.

ROTHSCHILD

Financial advisory firm NM Rothschild & Sons is cutting its Middle Eastern staff by more than half in a significant change of strategy in the face of dwindling deal volumes, four sources told Reuters.

EUROSTAR / EUROTUNNEL

The operator of the Channel Tunnel passenger train services is eying an expansion of its network out of London by adding as many as 10 destinations in four European countries in the next five years, Eurostar Chief Executive Nicolas Petrovic told the Financial Times in an interview. Eurotunnel owns the Channel Tunnel.

PUBLICIS

The French advertising group said it had bought China's Longtuo, a digital marketing company with strong eCommerce expertise in customer acquisition, marketing solutions and measurement tools. Longtuo, which has 200 staff, will be part of Publicis's Razorfish network.

AGEAS

The Belgian-based insurer forecast that inflows would improve this year as its life assurance operations in China and Thailand helped its first-quarter beat expectations.

DEVGEN

The Belgian seed company is to get a 22 million euro ($28.48 million) upfront payment after signing a six-year crop protection research pact with Switzerland's Syngenta SYNN.VX, the world's largest agrochemicals company, Devgen said.

