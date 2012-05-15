PARIS May 15 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ILIAD
France's new mobile operator Iliad ILD.PA signed up 2.6
million customers to take 3.7 percent of the market since
launching its ultra low-cost offers in mid-January, a pace
unprecedented among new mobile entrants in Europe.
PERNOD RICARD
The French spirits maker, having lost its Havana Club rum
trademark registration in the U.S., has vowed to launch a new
Cuba-produced premium rum called Havanista if the U.S. lifts its
trade embargo against the Caribbean island.
CASINO
The French retailer took a key step in its plan to take
control of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, stripping its
estranged partner in the company of the right to name most of
the board members at Brazil's largest retailer.
VIVENDI
The entertainment group posted lower revenue and operating
profit in the first quarter, hit by weak video game sales and
bruising competition for its SFR French telecom unit after the
launch of a new low-cost mobile player.
SFR's marketing chief told Reuters in an interview that the
operator plans to boost the importance of its low-cost offers
sold without mobile phones to counter the rise of Iliad.
TF1
France's biggest private broadcaster posted an 8.9 percent
drop in first-quarter operating profit that missed the average
of analyst forecasts as ad revenue slipped and programming costs
rose at its TF1 TV channel.
EULER HERMES
The French credit insurance services group posted an 8
percent rise in first-quarter revenue to 590 million euros, with
net income up more than 20 percent to around 66 million, based
on preliminary figures.
ICADE
The property investment and development group posted a 3.1
percent drop in first-quarter sales to 343.5 million euros.
BOLLORE
French financier Vincent Bollore said that his investment
group plans to invest about 50 billion CFA francs ($97.86
million) in a high-speed train line linking Cameroon's capital
Yaounde to its commercial hub Douala.
WOLTERS KLUWER
The Dutch publisher has sold its pharma-related Healthcare
Analytics business to private equity firm Symphony Technology
Group (STG) but will remain a minority interest in a newly
created STG entity, Wolters Kluwer said.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The Paris airport operator posted a 2.4 percent rise in
first-quarter sales to 599 million euros and confirmed its
target for moderate growth in traffic, revenue and EBITDA in
2012.
CFE
The Belgian construction group said that its order book had
grown by 23 percent in the first quarter, reaching a record high
of 2.93 billion euros ($3.79 billion).
KINEPOLIS
The Belgian cinema operator said that cold and wet weather
and a better roster of films brought moviegoers back in April
after a weak first three months.
