PARIS May 16 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures were 0.92 percent lower at 0657 GMT
THALES
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reports the steep decline in
Finmeccanica's share price had made it a possible acquisition
target, citing the French group among interested parties.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The bank is to limit its voluntary redundancy plan in France
after receiving too many requests from employees, French daily
Les Echos reported on Wednesday without citing its sources.
EADS
Airbus parent took a charge of 158 million euros connected
with wing cracks on the A380 superjumbo as it posted
better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday, buoyed
by resilient demand for commercial aircraft and civil
helicopters.
BOUYGUES
The construction and telecoms group raised its sales
forecast for 2012 after a rise in first-quarter
earnings.
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
The French video games publisher said it returned to a
full-year profit as online sales rose.
WENDEL
The French investment group said it had completed the debt
renegociation of its subsidiary Materis having extending 1.9
billion euros maturities to 2015-16. Wendel will also inject 21
million euros to finance the construction chemicals company's
development.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................