PARIS May 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures were 0.92 percent lower at 0657 GMT

THALES

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reports the steep decline in Finmeccanica's share price had made it a possible acquisition target, citing the French group among interested parties.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The bank is to limit its voluntary redundancy plan in France after receiving too many requests from employees, French daily Les Echos reported on Wednesday without citing its sources.

EADS

Airbus parent took a charge of 158 million euros connected with wing cracks on the A380 superjumbo as it posted better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday, buoyed by resilient demand for commercial aircraft and civil helicopters.

BOUYGUES

The construction and telecoms group raised its sales forecast for 2012 after a rise in first-quarter earnings.

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

The French video games publisher said it returned to a full-year profit as online sales rose.

WENDEL

The French investment group said it had completed the debt renegociation of its subsidiary Materis having extending 1.9 billion euros maturities to 2015-16. Wendel will also inject 21 million euros to finance the construction chemicals company's development.

