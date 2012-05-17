Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
VEOLIA
Veolia Environnement Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine
Frerot on Wednesday argued for his plans to overhaul the French
utility, asking shareholders to stick with the debt-laden group
that should please them again in two years time.
AREVA /ERAMET
Nuclear operator Areva said on Wednesday it had finalised
the sale of its stake of about 26 percent in Eramet for 776
million euros, as part of its plan to cut debt.
EULER HERMES
Credit insurance services group Euler Hermes said on
Wednesday 2012 would be a year of resilience rather than of
pronounced recovery. The group confirmed a first quarter net
profit of 66.4 million euros and said net combined ratio
improved to 73.9 percent from 75.0 percent in the same quarter a
year-ago.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
Aeroports de Paris said on Wednesday it had finalised the
acquisition of 38 percent of Turkish airports operator TAV
Havalimanlari Holding and 49 percent of TAV Yatirim Holding A.S.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................