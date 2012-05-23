Mainland demand drives Hong Kong stocks to 5-month highs; China rebounds
* PBOC said China should prudently manage deleveraging process
PARIS May 23
TELENET
KPN
Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet is talking to private equity firms about making a joint bid for KPN-owned BASE, the country's third-biggest mobile phone company, people familiar with the process told Reuters.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank has renewed a request for the Greek Central Bank to grant its Emporiki unit access to a liquidity facility, which has been made available to some other local banks.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank is aiming to resume paying a dividend for 2012 after it scrapped its 2011 payout to save cash and bolster its balance sheet, its chief executive said.
GDF-SUEZ
The French utility said it had completed a 3 billion euro bond issue with an average coupon of 2.25 percent and average maturity is 6.8 years.
