PARIS May 31 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Greek lender Geniki Bank, majority-owned by
France's Societe Generale, on Wednesday reported a smaller first
quarter loss compared to a year earlier as it booked lower
provisions for bad debt.
DEXIA
Private equity firm Permira is up against U.S.
asset managers and an insurance group in the race to buy the $1
billion asset management arm of bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank
Dexia, people familiar with the situation said.
FRANCE TELECOM, KPN
Lobbying group ETNO, whose members include Deutsche Telekom
and Telecom Italia, on Wednesday urged EU
governments to team up with telecoms operators to fund the
roll-out of high-speed networks as the sector grapples with
falling revenues.
CASINO
Grupo Pão de Açúcar's food and appliance
units are interdependent, a senior executive at Brazil's biggest
retailer said on Wednesday, denying reports that the Via Varejo
home appliance unit could be sold.
Local media have reported that a breakup of the retail giant
could allow Chairman Abilio Diniz to part ways with his partner,
French retailer Casino, after a bruising ownership
struggle last year.
LAGARDERE
Philippe Camus, the co-managing partner of Lagardere, will
leave the media group at end-June to pursue other interests,
notably that of being a "business angel" in the United States,
according to media reports. Camus, who joined Lagardere in 1982,
was close to the late Jean-Luc Lagardere, the group founder and
father of current CEO Arnaud Lagardere.
FRANCE / JOBS
France had more jobseekers in April than any time this
century as numbers rose for the twelfth month running, and the
labour ministry said it was braced for more layoffs in the
months ahead.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................