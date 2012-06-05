PARIS, June 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures up 0.73 percent at 0614 GMT

LAGARDERE French media group Lagardere increased its takeover offer for online shopping guide LeGuide.com to 28 euros from 24 euros a share, representing a 41 percent premium to its closing share price on May 4.

EDF

Italy's second-biggest utility Edison has no need of a capital increase since its French owner EDF can provide it with any funding it needs, Edison chairman Henri Proglio said.

LVMH

Global sales of luxury goods should rise 7 percent a year through 2014, buoyed by a still-growing Chinese market and barring any major economic crises, Boston Consulting Group forecast on Tuesday.

WENDEL

Wendel's chief executive rejected a series of accusations against himself, the French investment group's chairman and a former CEO, saying he had filed a countersuit for false claims, as he sought to reassure investors at its annual meeting.

CARREFOUR

Europe's largest retailer Carrefour owned 96.61 percent of the capital and at least 96.45 percent of the voting rights of franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne upon completion of its takeover bid, stock market watchdog AMF said on Monday.

UBISOFT Sony Corp will launch a white version of its Vita handheld games console in October and market it with the Assassin's Creed III games software from Ubisoft Entertainment in a bid to lure gamers to the machine it launched last year.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................