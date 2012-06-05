PARIS, June 5 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 June futures up 0.73 percent at 0614 GMT
LAGARDERE
French media group Lagardere increased its takeover offer for
online shopping guide LeGuide.com to 28 euros from 24
euros a share, representing a 41 percent premium to its closing
share price on May 4.
EDF
Italy's second-biggest utility Edison has no need
of a capital increase since its French owner EDF can provide it
with any funding it needs, Edison chairman Henri Proglio said.
LVMH
Global sales of luxury goods should rise 7 percent a year
through 2014, buoyed by a still-growing Chinese market and
barring any major economic crises, Boston Consulting Group
forecast on Tuesday.
WENDEL
Wendel's chief executive rejected a series of accusations
against himself, the French investment group's chairman and a
former CEO, saying he had filed a countersuit for false claims,
as he sought to reassure investors at its annual meeting.
CARREFOUR
Europe's largest retailer Carrefour owned 96.61 percent of
the capital and at least 96.45 percent of the voting rights of
franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne upon completion of its
takeover bid, stock market watchdog AMF said on Monday.
UBISOFT
Sony Corp will launch a white version of its Vita
handheld games console in October and market it with the
Assassin's Creed III games software from Ubisoft Entertainment
in a bid to lure gamers to the machine it launched last year.
