Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DEXIA

Russia's top lender Sberbank is set to sign a preliminary agreement on Friday to buy failed the Franco-Belgian group's Turkish unit DenizBank sources close to the deal said.

EU competition regulators temporaraily approved an extra 10 billion euros of funding guarantees for the Franco-Belgian group and said they would widen a probe to include this new state aid granted to the lender.

RENAULT

PSA PEUGEOT-CITROEN

The European Commission is set to propose tighter carbon emissions standards for new EU cars, according to a draft proposal that is likely to divide the auto industry.

PARROT

The French start-up is betting that drivers want their cars to be fitted with an all-in-one "infotainment" device based on Google's popular Android operating software to give them hands-free control of the car's smartphone, radio, music and satellite navigation functions.

FRENCH ECONOMY

France's economy is deteriorating rapidly due to uncertainties over the future of the euro zone, the head of the main employers' body said on Wednesday, as a poll showed two-thirds of businessmen lacked confidence in President Francois Hollande.

