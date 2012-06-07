Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
DEXIA
Russia's top lender Sberbank is set to sign a preliminary
agreement on Friday to buy failed the Franco-Belgian group's
Turkish unit DenizBank sources close to the deal said.
EU competition regulators temporaraily approved an extra 10
billion euros of funding guarantees for the Franco-Belgian group
and said they would widen a probe to include this new state aid
granted to the lender.
RENAULT
PSA PEUGEOT-CITROEN
The European Commission is set to propose tighter carbon
emissions standards for new EU cars, according to a draft
proposal that is likely to divide the auto industry.
PARROT
The French start-up is betting that drivers want their cars
to be fitted with an all-in-one "infotainment" device based on
Google's popular Android operating software to give them
hands-free control of the car's smartphone, radio, music and
satellite navigation functions.
FRENCH ECONOMY
France's economy is deteriorating rapidly due to
uncertainties over the future of the euro zone, the head of the
main employers' body said on Wednesday, as a poll showed
two-thirds of businessmen lacked confidence in President
Francois Hollande.
