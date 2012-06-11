Saudi gamers get together at kingdom's first-ever Comic Con
JEDDAH, Feb 19 In a country where the use of magic is a crime punishable by beheading, it's not every day that young Saudis wander down the street dressed as the Hulk or Doctor Doom.
Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
French drug company Sanofi said Monday it had submitted an application for regulatory approval in Japan for lixisenatide, trade marked as Lyxumia, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
TECHNICOLOR
French company Technicolor has rejected a revised offer from JPMorgan Chase to buy a 30 percent stake for 179 million euros ($223 million) and opted for the original, lower offer instead, saying the higher offer carried additional conditions which it could not accept like a break-up fee.
AIRBUS
Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he was "very relaxed" about the slow-selling A350-1000 and hinted a three-year order drought for the $320 million passenger jet could come to an end soon.
PERNOD RICARD
British drinks giant Diageo is leading the race into emerging markets ahead of French rival Pernod Ricard and looks set to be first to get half its sales from these growth areas as it serves drinkers from Moscow to Mumbai.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Cube, an investment fund owned by Natixis, has made a new offer for transport company Veolia-Transdev, jointly-held by French utility Veolia Environnement and state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations, daily Les Echos said on Monday.
EUROTUNNEL
The Paris commercial court is due to announce on Monday it selected Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel to take over the three ships of cross-Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, which has been put into liquidation, daily Le Figaro reports.
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
MOSCOW, Feb 19 Ford has become the first major foreign carmaker in Russia to see sales grow after three bad years, potentially vindicating its decision to double down on a notoriously volatile market when rivals decided to cut and run.