Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French car maker could announced the closure of its
factory in Aulnay-sous-Bois on July 25, said Gerard Segura, the
mayor of the town where the factory is located.
EDF / BOUYGUES
The French utility EDF has selected a Bouygues and Laing
O'Rourke joint venture as its preferred bidder to build a new
nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset, England. The
contract could be worth up to 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion)
and EDF will make a final invesment decision by the end of the
year.
CARREFOUR
Francis Mauger was named the new CEO of Carrefour Property
Development, the unit that manages the real estate holdings of
retailer Carrefour.
