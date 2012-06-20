PARIS, June 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are up 0.1 percent at 0630 GMT

TECHNIP

The oil services company said on Wednesday it secured a 300 million euro contract for a oilfield development in the North Sea off the Norwegian coast.

PSA

The auto maker's Citroen brand plans to launch two new versions of its C4 model, mirroring moves by PSA's Peugeot to cater to emerging markets and to help reduce the struggling French car group's dependence on flagging Western European demand.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch carrier is considering selling a stake in its Servair catering unit, which is valued at 300 million euros ($380 million), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, without identifying its sources.

TF1

The French broadcaster denied that it was planning to shed 300 jobs.

EUTELSAT

The company said it agreed to buy a satellite from GE Capital for $228 million. CEO Michel de Rosen also confirmed the company's full-year sales and earnings targets.

