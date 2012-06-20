Germany says important Airbus resolves problems with A400M
BERLIN A German Defence Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday it was important that Airbus resolves problems with the A400M military aircraft programme, which has suffered delays.
PARIS, June 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are up 0.1 percent at 0630 GMT
TECHNIP
The oil services company said on Wednesday it secured a 300 million euro contract for a oilfield development in the North Sea off the Norwegian coast.
PSA
The auto maker's Citroen brand plans to launch two new versions of its C4 model, mirroring moves by PSA's Peugeot to cater to emerging markets and to help reduce the struggling French car group's dependence on flagging Western European demand.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Franco-Dutch carrier is considering selling a stake in its Servair catering unit, which is valued at 300 million euros ($380 million), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, without identifying its sources.
TF1
The French broadcaster denied that it was planning to shed 300 jobs.
EUTELSAT
The company said it agreed to buy a satellite from GE Capital for $228 million. CEO Michel de Rosen also confirmed the company's full-year sales and earnings targets.
ALMATY A Russian Progress cargo space craft blasted off for the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, the first such mission since a failed launch in December.
PARIS The head of aircraft leasing group AerCap on Tuesday expressed confidence in airline demand despite a slowdown in the aerospace business cycle, but questioned the durability of plans by Airbus and Boeing for some output increases.