Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are down 0.1 percent at 0609 GMT

VIVENDI

The company said on Monday it would not be issuing a press release regarding the group's strategy after a two-day meeting by top managers which took place in Paris during the weekend.

TECHNIP

The oil services company said it had secured a contract with En Quest Britain Limited for the development of two offshore fields in Scotland.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases group said on Friday it has formally signed the deal to acquire a 70.49 percent stake in home healthcare company LVL Medical for 30.89 euros a share.

AIRBUS

Airbus's revised target to deliver its new widebody A350 passenger jet during the first half of 2014 is "challenging" but "achievable", the company's CEO Fabrice Bregier told the Financial Times on Monday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer and maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois beers, is in talks to buy the 50 percent of Corona beer maker Grupo Modelo that it does not already own, said a person familiar with the matter - in a potential deal that could top $10 billion.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................