Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are down 0.1 percent at 0609 GMT
VIVENDI
The company said on Monday it would not be issuing a press
release regarding the group's strategy after a two-day meeting
by top managers which took place in Paris during the weekend.
TECHNIP
The oil services company said it had secured a contract with
En Quest Britain Limited for the development of two offshore
fields in Scotland.
AIR LIQUIDE
The industrial gases group said on Friday it has formally
signed the deal to acquire a 70.49 percent stake in home
healthcare company LVL Medical for 30.89 euros a
share.
AIRBUS
Airbus's revised target to deliver its new widebody A350
passenger jet during the first half of 2014 is "challenging" but
"achievable", the company's CEO Fabrice Bregier told the
Financial Times on Monday.
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer and maker
of Budweiser and Stella Artois beers, is in talks to buy the 50
percent of Corona beer maker Grupo Modelo that it
does not already own, said a person familiar with the matter -
in a potential deal that could top $10 billion.
