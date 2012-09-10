Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.20 percent lower at 0623 GMT
ALCATEL LUCENT
The telecom equipment gear maker said it would reshuffle
management and centralise procurement, sales and marketing as
part of a 1.25 billion euro cost-cutting plan announced in July.
FAURECIA
The French car parts maker has launched convertible bonds
due Jan. 1, 2018 with an initial nominal amount of about 220
million euros. The issue could be increased to 250 million euros
by Sept. 14, 2012 at the latest.
EADS
The European aerospace and defence group is on the cusp of a
deeper management shake-up at its defence unit Cassidian,
Financial Times Deutschland said in an advance copy of its
Monday edition.
EDF
EDF Energy, part of French utility EDF, stopped its
620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 2 nuclear unit in Britain on
Saturday for planned refuelling work, a spokesman said.
RENAULT
The South Korean unit of the French carmaker plans to cut
about 15 percent of its workforce under a "voluntary retirement
programme" in an effort to cut costs, the company said on
Monday.
CNP ASSURANCES
The French insurer said on Friday it had appointed Frederic
Lavenir, a BNP Paribas banker with close ties to the
ruling Socialist Party, to succeed outgoing Chief Executive
Gilles Benoist.
FRANCE ECONOMY
French President Francois Hollande on Sunday promised to
turn the country's stagnant economy round by 2014 and set
himself a year-end deadline to ready labour market reform.
LVMH
Bernard Arnault, France's richest man and chief executive of
luxury group LVMH said he had applied for Belgian nationality,
citing personal and business reasons. Announcing the move a day
after French President Francois Hollande said he would press
ahead with a new tax on the super rich, Arnault said he would
continue to pay taxes in France and keep his French nationality.
IBA
The Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company said on
Friday it had signed a $50 million deal to install and maintain
a proton treatment system at a new facility in Dallas, Texas.
