PARIS, Sept 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS, DASSAULT AVIATION

France, which had favoured a joint project with Britain to build military drones under the previous government, is looking at partnerships with other countries, Defence Minister Jean-Yves said on Monday, as he criticised the cost and effectiveness of the project with Britain.

DEXIA

The Franco-Belgian lender plans to ask Brussels for a four-month extension to its temporary state guarantee worth 55 billion euros until January, Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday without identifying its sources. The European Commission is expected to grant the request, the paper wrote.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................