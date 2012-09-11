PARIS, Sept 11 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
EADS, DASSAULT AVIATION
France, which had favoured a joint project with Britain to
build military drones under the previous government, is looking
at partnerships with other countries, Defence Minister Jean-Yves
said on Monday, as he criticised the cost and effectiveness of
the project with Britain.
DEXIA
The Franco-Belgian lender plans to ask Brussels for a
four-month extension to its temporary state guarantee worth 55
billion euros until January, Les Echos newspaper reported on
Tuesday without identifying its sources. The European Commission
is expected to grant the request, the paper wrote.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................