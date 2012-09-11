PARIS, Sept 11 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.18 percent lower at 0615 GMT
EAD
Airbus's chief executive said a sales target for the
European planemaker's A380 superjumbo will be tough to reach
after wing cracks put off prospective customers.
EADS, DASSAULT AVIATION
France, which had favoured a joint project with Britain to
build military drones under the previous government, is looking
at partnerships with other countries, Defence Minister Jean-Yves
said, as he criticised the cost and effectiveness of the project
with Britain.
SANOFI
The world's most advanced vaccine against dengue fever,
being developed by the French drugmaker proved far less
effective than hoped in a clinical trial in Thailand,
researchers reported.
LVMH
Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
has no concrete investment projects with LVMH, neither is the
French luxury group seeking to take a stake in GBL, GBL Chief
Executive Albert Frere told French newspaper Le Figaro in its
Tuesday edition.
DEXIA
Franco-Belgian lender Dexia DEXI.BR plans to ask Brussels
for a four-month extension to its temporary state guarantee
worth 55 billion euros ($70.32 billion) until January, Les Echos
newspaper reported without identifying its
sources.
AHOLD
The Dutch retailer's Dutch chain Albert Heijn is lowering
the reduction on prices it pays to suppliers by 2 percentage
points to help fund growth of the retailer, Dutch daily Het
Financieele Dagblad reported citing an Albert Heijn letter to
suppliers.
L'OREAL
The French cosmetics group plans to open a subsidiary in
Myanmar, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.
