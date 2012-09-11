PARIS, Sept 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.27 percent lower at 0640 GMT

EADS

Airbus's chief executive said a sales target for the European planemaker's A380 superjumbo will be tough to reach after wing cracks put off prospective customers.

EADS, DASSAULT AVIATION

France, which had favoured a joint project with Britain to build military drones under the previous government, is looking at partnerships with other countries, Defence Minister Jean-Yves said, as he criticised the cost and effectiveness of the project with Britain.

SANOFI

The world's most advanced vaccine against dengue fever, being developed by the French drugmaker proved far less effective than hoped in a clinical trial in Thailand, researchers reported.

LVMH

Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has no concrete investment projects with LVMH, neither is the French luxury group seeking to take a stake in GBL, GBL Chief Executive Albert Frere told French newspaper Le Figaro in its Tuesday edition.

DEXIA

Franco-Belgian lender Dexia DEXI.BR plans to ask Brussels for a four-month extension to its temporary state guarantee worth 55 billion euros ($70.32 billion) until January, Les Echos newspaper reported without identifying its sources.

AHOLD

The Dutch retailer's Dutch chain Albert Heijn is lowering the reduction on prices it pays to suppliers by 2 percentage points to help fund growth of the retailer, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported citing an Albert Heijn letter to suppliers.

PHILIPS ELECTRONICS

The Dutch electronics company raised its cost-cutting target to 1.1 billion euros and said it would axe a further 2,200 jobs as it battles a tough economic backdrop and pension costs.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Europe's biggest real-estate investment trust (REIT) said it had launched a convertible bond issue worth about 750 million euros ($926.98 million), due on Jan. 1, 2018. The company said it could increase the offer to some 862.5 million euros.

L'OREAL

The French cosmetics group plans to open a subsidiary in Myanmar, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................