STALLERGENES
The French biopharmaceutical company kept its full-year
goals for 5-7 percent sales growth and an operating margin
unchanged from 2011 after first-half earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 11.5 percent to 44.9
million euros on sales up 5.5 percent.
EDF ENERGIES NOUVELLES
The renewable energy company said it made two acquisitions
in Poland: the development company Starke Wind and the 48MW
Linowo wind project.
VIVENDI
The group's SFR telecom unit could announce changes in its
executive committee next week, according to French daily Les
Echos. The team would be cut down and reorganised around current
CFO Pierre Trotot, head of networks Pierre-Alain Allemand and
Frank Cadoret, the paper wrote.
TRANSGENE
The French biopharmaceutical firm said its net loss widened
in the first half to 21.8 million euros from a loss of 17.7
million a year-ago due to higher financial charges.
ING
The president and chief operating officer of ING US, a
division of Netherlands-based ING Groep N.V. has left the firm.
Separately, KB Financial Group Inc Chairman Euh
Yoon-dae said talks with ING to buy the Dutch bank and insurer's
South Korean insurance unit are still ongoing.
ORPEA
The French care home operator reiterated its target of a
15.5 percent increase in sales this year and said it was
confident it could improve its margin after posting a recurring
operating profit up 18.4 percent in the first half, representing
13.5 percent of sales.
ASSYSTEM
The French engineering consultancy confirmed its full-year
target for more than 5 percent organic growth and said it
expected its operating margin to stand between 7 and 7.5
percent, after posting a flat net profit in the first half.
GROUPE CRIT
The French staffing company posted a decline in its
first-half net profit which came out at 6.7 million euros
compared with 7.3 million last year while its operating margin
fell to 2.3 percent of sales, compared with 2.8 percent in 2011.
