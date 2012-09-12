PARIS, Sept 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.17 percent higher at 0645 GMT

STALLERGENES

The French biopharmaceutical company kept its full-year goals for 5-7 percent sales growth and an operating margin unchanged from 2011 after first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 11.5 percent to 44.9 million euros on sales up 5.5 percent.

EDF ENERGIES NOUVELLES

The renewable energy company said it made two acquisitions in Poland: the development company Starke Wind and the 48MW Linowo wind project.

VIVENDI

The group's SFR telecom unit could announce changes in its executive committee next week, according to French daily Les Echos. The team would be cut down and reorganised around current CFO Pierre Trotot, head of networks Pierre-Alain Allemand and Frank Cadoret, the paper wrote.

TRANSGENE

The French biopharmaceutical firm said its net loss widened in the first half to 21.8 million euros from a loss of 17.7 million a year-ago due to higher financial charges.

ING

The president and chief operating officer of ING US, a division of Netherlands-based ING Groep N.V. has left the firm.

Separately, KB Financial Group Inc Chairman Euh Yoon-dae said talks with ING to buy the Dutch bank and insurer's South Korean insurance unit are still ongoing.

ORPEA

The French care home operator reiterated its target of a 15.5 percent increase in sales this year and said it was confident it could improve its margin after posting a recurring operating profit up 18.4 percent in the first half, representing 13.5 percent of sales.

ASSYSTEM

The French engineering consultancy confirmed its full-year target for more than 5 percent organic growth and said it expected its operating margin to stand between 7 and 7.5 percent, after posting a flat net profit in the first half.

GROUPE CRIT

The French staffing company posted a decline in its first-half net profit which came out at 6.7 million euros compared with 7.3 million last year while its operating margin fell to 2.3 percent of sales, compared with 2.8 percent in 2011.

